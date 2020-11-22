WBTV Family Recipes: Leigh’s Cheesy Broccoli Casserole

WBTV Family Recipes: Leigh's Cheesy Broccoli Casserole
By Kristi O'Connor | November 22, 2020 at 7:54 AM EST - Updated November 22 at 7:54 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This dish will meet a serving of vegetables and a whole lot of deliciousness. It wouldn’t be a Brock family Thanksgiving without it. Here’s one of Leigh Brock’s favorites:

Becky Brock’s Broccoli Casserole

2 10 oz packages of chopped frozen broccoli

1 can Cream of Mushroom Soup

1 stick butter

1 chopped onion

Cheese Wiz

Bread Crumbs

Cook broccoli as directed.

In a saucepan, melt everything else together.

Put broccoli in a glass dish and cover with the cheese sauce.

Sprinkle bread crumbs on top.

Bake at 350­ for 30 minutes.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.