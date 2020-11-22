WBTV Family Recipes: Leigh’s Cheesy Broccoli Casserole

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This dish will meet a serving of vegetables and a whole lot of deliciousness. It wouldn’t be a Brock family Thanksgiving without it. Here’s one of Leigh Brock’s favorites:
Becky Brock’s Broccoli Casserole
2 10 oz packages of chopped frozen broccoli
1 can Cream of Mushroom Soup
1 stick butter
1 chopped onion
Cheese Wiz
Bread Crumbs
Cook broccoli as directed.
In a saucepan, melt everything else together.
Put broccoli in a glass dish and cover with the cheese sauce.
Sprinkle bread crumbs on top.
Bake at 350 for 30 minutes.
