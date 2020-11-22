Pedestrian, infant die in fatal collision on Tucson’s south side

Detectives were able to determine a black 2013 Chrysler 200 was traveling southbound on S. 12th Avenue and making a left turn onto eastbound Bilby Road when a second vehicle involved identified as a maroon 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling northbound on Bilby Road in the median lane. The two vehicles collided, resulting in the Chevrolet being projected into a nearby bus stop where the four pedestrians were struck.