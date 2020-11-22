Patchy drizzle overnight, with midweek rain chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move across the region overnight into early Monday bringing patchy drizzle and scattered rain showers. Another round of scattered rain will develop late Wednesday into early Thanksgiving Day.
A cold front will move across the region tonight into Monday morning, patchy drizzle and scattered rain. Monday morning starts off chilly, with mostly sunny skies expected through the day, with breezy conditions. Monday afternoon high temperatures will range from the lower 60s in the piedmont, to mid-40s for the mountains.
Colder temperatures return for Tuesday, along with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday morning will start off in the 20s for the mountains, and 30s for the piedmont, with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to upper 50s across the WBTV viewing area.
A First Alert continues for late Wednesday into early Thursday, yet scattered rain looks to be the biggest impact. Scattered rain showers are likely to develop late Wednesday afternoon into early Thanksgiving morning, with more sunshine developing through Thanksgiving Day. High temperatures look to warm into the 60s for the piedmont, with 50s for the mountains on Wednesday and Thursday.
Partly cloudy skies are likely for Friday and Saturday, with spotty rain possible. High temperatures look to be in the upper 60s for the piedmont, with upper 50s for the mountains. Another round of scattered rain showers are expected for Sunday, with highs around 60 degrees.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
