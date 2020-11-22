Mild Sunday, but shower chances by Thanksgiving

A cold front will move through tonight and bring a few overnight showers. It is a pretty weak front though. It doesn’t have a lot of rain associated with it so after tomorrow morning, we should be in the clear for Monday showers. Skies will clear through the day and we will reach a high in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be dry too. Highs will be cooler though. We probably won’t get out of the 50s for highs after we start the day in the 30s.