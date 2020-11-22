Mild Sunday, but shower chances by Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Yesterday’s full sun has been put on hold for a little while. Today will feature a bit more cloud cover. Because of that, temperatures will be slightly cooler. We will reach the mid to upper 60s for highs. That is about five degrees cooler than yesterday. It will be a mostly dry day. However, there could be a few showers toward afternoon or evening for our eastern counties. There’s only a 20% chance.
A cold front will move through tonight and bring a few overnight showers. It is a pretty weak front though. It doesn’t have a lot of rain associated with it so after tomorrow morning, we should be in the clear for Monday showers. Skies will clear through the day and we will reach a high in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be dry too. Highs will be cooler though. We probably won’t get out of the 50s for highs after we start the day in the 30s.
The next chance for rain comes just before Thanksgiving. Another cold front will bring the chance for showers late in the day on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 60s. For now, the best rain chance looks to be from late Wednesday into the first part of Thanksgiving. Most of the day on Thanksgiving looks to be dry. The same goes for Black Friday. Both days should be in the upper 60s for highs.
Enjoy your Sunday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
