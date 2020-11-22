Hospitality industry optimistic as holiday season approaches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As travelers funnel through Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a struggling hospitality industry hopes that means more business and hotel stays in the Queen City.
“2019 compared to 2020 is drastically different, of course. Through the holiday time we are gaining back some but not all the momentum we had in 2019,” said Todd Blanton, general manager of the Wingate by Wyndham.
Throughout the hotel, located near the airport, signs are posted urging mask wearing and social distancing.
But will travelers be calling the hotel home?
“We anticipate a lot of business coming off the interstate and folks traveling. I do believe people travel; we have good many bookings set up for the Thanksgiving week,” said Blanton.
Hope is holding strong in the food service industry, as well.
In Uptown, The Balla Ciao, a new pasta and pizza bar, is opening Monday for take-out service. It will be located in the same location on South Tryon as the now-closed Vapiano.
“We have to be realistic. We won’t see anything near the traffic we’ve seen before. We were always very busy. We had 4,500 to 5,000 guest a week, pre-pandemic. We would expect that to drop by 60 to 70 percent,” said owner Lars Kruse.
According to our partners at the Charlotte Observer, that Uptown traffic may not come anytime soon. Employers, like Wells Fargo, don’t plan on having workers back until next year.
Kruse says he’s in it for the long run.
“For us, Uptown is really the center of Charlotte. You have all the businesses here, hotels, Panthers’ stadium, basketball, it’s really the culture and business center of the city. Just seeing how many businesses have closed this pandemic, for us it was clear we wanted to get to the other through side of this pandemic,” he said.
“We do need the holiday season; we do need the travelers. We welcome them to our property at any of the hotels in the Charlotte-area and yes, we do need that for survival,” added Blanton.
