Blocked FG helps NC State hold off No. 21 Liberty 15-14
Isaiah Moore and Vi Jones celebrate after a big play for NC State. The Wolfpack beat Liberty 15-14 to give the 21st ranked Flames their first defeat of the season. (Source: Atlantic Coast Conference/ACC)
By Aaron Beard (Associated Press) | November 22, 2020 at 12:10 AM EST - Updated November 22 at 12:10 AM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State blocked Alex Barbir’s 39-yard field goal attempt with 1:18 left to beat No. 21 Liberty 15-14 on Saturday night. That handed the Flames their first loss this season.

Liberty (8-1) was trying to earn a third win against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent this year, all on the road.

The Flames had their shot to extend the best start in program history. But Vi Jones deflected Barbir’s kick to set off a celebration for the Wolfpack.

Zonovan Knight ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns for N.C. State.

