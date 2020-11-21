Twitter will give @POTUS handle to Joe Biden on Inauguration Day

Although Mr. Trump will soon lose access to the @POTUS handle, he has primarily relied on his personal account, @realDonaldTrump, to communicate throughout his presidency. However, once Mr. Trump is no longer in office, his private account will lose protections under Twitter’s “world leaders” policy, which allows rule-breaking tweets to remain up with warning labels. Twitter has labeled several of Mr. Trump’s tweets in the weeks since Election Day for containing false information about the election.