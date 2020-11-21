Spotty rain late Sunday into early Monday, with midweek rain chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move across the region late Sunday into early Monday bringing spotty rain showers, with a better chance for scattered rain late Wednesday into early Thanksgiving Day.
Sunday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a little patchy fog for the morning hours. After a chilly start to Sunday, with low temperatures in the low to mid 40s, Sunday afternoon high temperatures will warm into the upper 60s for the piedmont, with mid-50s for the mountains.
A cold front will move across the region Sunday night into Monday morning, yet with limited moisture, only spotty rain showers are expected. Monday morning starts off chilly and cloudy, with more sunshine developing through the day, with breezy conditions. Monday afternoon high temperatures will range from the lower 60s in the Piedmont, to upper 40s for the mountains.
Colder temperatures return for Tuesday, along with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday morning will start off in the 20s for the mountains, and 30s for the piedmont, with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to upper 50s across the WBTV viewing area.
A First Alert continues for late Wednesday into early Thursday, yet the threat for any storms has diminished with the most recent weather model data. Scattered rain showers are likely to develop late Wednesday into early Thanksgiving, with more sunshine developing through Thanksgiving Day. High temperatures look to warm into the 60s for the piedmont, with 50s for the mountains on Wednesday and Thursday.
Partly cloudy skies are likely for Friday and Saturday, with spotty rain possible for Saturday. High temperatures look to be in the upper 60s for the Piedmont, with upper 50s for the mountains.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
