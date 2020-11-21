Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl with critical medical condition

Police searching for missing 11-year-old
By WBTV Web Staff | November 21, 2020 at 8:34 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 11:16 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl with a critical medical condition who went missing Saturday in Charlotte.

Lakeisha Washington left her home around 12:30 p.m. on Mulberry Pond Road under unknown circumstances, according to CMPD.

Police searched Saturday with K-9s, a helicopter and multiple officers, but they weren’t able to find Washington.

Officers say Washington is without medication.

Anyone with information about Washington’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.