Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl with critical medical condition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl with a critical medical condition who went missing Saturday in Charlotte.
Lakeisha Washington left her home around 12:30 p.m. on Mulberry Pond Road under unknown circumstances, according to CMPD.
Police searched Saturday with K-9s, a helicopter and multiple officers, but they weren’t able to find Washington.
Officers say Washington is without medication.
Anyone with information about Washington’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.