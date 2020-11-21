Police searching for missing Mount Pleasant teen

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says they’re looking for a missing teen suspected to be in the Charleston area.
Police say Jamiya Richardson, 17, has been missing since Monday.
She’s described as weighing about 130 pounds and is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call Detective Buono with the Mount Pleasant Police Department by emailing SBuono@tompsc.com or calling 843-884-4176.
