Inmate at Charlotte juvenile detention center dies by apparent suicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A resident housed at a Charlotte juvenile detention center died Saturday by an apparent suicide.
The inmate was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte just after 3 p.m.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our juveniles as it is particularly difficult to lose a young person to such an unfortunate tragedy. Our staff is grieving, and this is a very emotional time for all involved,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a statement. “We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and mourn with them during this trying time.”
The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is cooperating with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation, which the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is leading.
