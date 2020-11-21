Gamecocks handed fourth straight loss by Missouri

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday’s game proved to be a tale of two halves for South Carolina. First-half struggles ultimately led to changes that created second-half success, but it wasn’t enough and Carolina was defeated by Missouri 17-10.
South Carolina, already shorthanded, lost another critical piece early in the first quarter. After being sandwiched between defenders, Shi Smith was sidelined with an injury. With Smith out, the Gamecocks struggled offensively. In all, Carolina put up 68 yards of total offense in the first half.
Meanwhile, Missouri got to work. After getting great field position on a Carolina punt, the Tigers drove 46 yards and capped the series with a 20-yard pass from Connor Bazelak to Tauskie Dove to put the visiting Tigers up 7-0.
In the second quarter, the Tigers extended their lead. Missouri put together a 6-play, 58-yard drive that was finished with a 1-yard scoring run by Larry Roundtree to make it a 14-0 lead.
The Tigers were able to add a 20-yard field goal by Harrison Mevis to end the half and the Gamecocks entered the locker room down 17-0.
Missouri outgained Carolina 212-68 in the first half.
Carolina switched things up in the second half by trotting out Luke Doty to start the opening series at quarterback. Doty and the Gamecocks marched 43 yards before making way for Parker White, who pushed through a 47-yard field goal making it a 17-3 game.
Carolina found some answers in the quarter. The team put up 82 yards of offense, which was their best showing up to that point, but time was running out.
Carolina was able to cut the deficit to seven with under five minutes left to play. The Gamecocks used 13 plays and went 77 yards with Deshaun Fenwick punching it in from one yard out to make it a 17-10 game.
The Gamecocks went on to put up 215 yards in the second half.
Doty and the Gamecocks had one more shot to tie it in the final moments of the game. Driving from their 1-yard line, Carolina made it interesting, but Doty was picked off by Devin Nicholson.
Carolina (2-6) will host Georgia next week.
