Family Recipes: Kristi’s Shredded Cheesy Potatoes

By Kristi O'Connor | November 21, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It wouldn’t be an O’Connor holiday without Grandma Sharon’s shredded cheesy potatoes. This is Kristi O’Connor’s favorite dish at her family parties.

Ingredients:

1 medium yellow onion chopped

20 oz bag of shredded potatoes

1 10 oz. can cream of mushroom soup

1 cup sour cream

2 cups shredded cheese

2 tsp garlic salt

1 cup chicken broth

Directions:

Preheat 350 degrees. Spray 9x13 inch baking pan with cooking spray.

Mix all the ingredients together, but save about half a cup of shredded cheese. Pour mixture into pan. Top the dish with the remaining half cup of cheese. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes.

