Family Recipes: Kristi’s Shredded Cheesy Potatoes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It wouldn’t be an O’Connor holiday without Grandma Sharon’s shredded cheesy potatoes. This is Kristi O’Connor’s favorite dish at her family parties.
Ingredients:
1 medium yellow onion chopped
20 oz bag of shredded potatoes
1 10 oz. can cream of mushroom soup
1 cup sour cream
2 cups shredded cheese
2 tsp garlic salt
1 cup chicken broth
Directions:
Preheat 350 degrees. Spray 9x13 inch baking pan with cooking spray.
Mix all the ingredients together, but save about half a cup of shredded cheese. Pour mixture into pan. Top the dish with the remaining half cup of cheese. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes.
