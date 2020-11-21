Charlotte Hornets will sign Gordon Hayward, will waive Nic Batum for salary cap space

Charlotte Hornets will sign Gordon Hayward, will waive Nic Batum for salary cap space
Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum, center, stands in a team huddle during a timeout listening to head coach James Borrego during second half action against the Orlando Magic at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, January 20, 2020. The Magic defeated the Hornets 106-83. (Source: Jeff Siner | The Charlotte Observer)
By Rick Bonnell | November 21, 2020 at 3:19 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 3:19 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak was on a search for star power. He’s added two in the space of four days.

After drafting point guard LaMelo Ball on Wednesday, Kupchak came to terms with free-agent forward Gordon Hayward Saturday. Hayward will sign a 4-year, $120 million contract. The deal was first reported by ESPN.

In order to have the salary-cap room to sign Hayward, the Hornets will waive guard-forward Nic Batum and use the NBA’s stretch provision to spread cap implications of Batum’s remaining $27 million over three seasons, an NBA source confirmed to The Observer.

The Hornets entered the free-agency period with roughly $20 million in cap space, one of just four franchises below the $109 million cap.

Six years ago, the Hornets signed then-restricted free agent Hayward to a maximum offer sheet, which the Utah Jazz matched.

Hayward later signed with the Celtics, which now has a crowd at the wing positions, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Following a couple of injuries, including an ankle sprain that caused him to miss part of the NBA restart, Hayward chose to opt out of the final season on his contract.

Hayward, a 6-foot-7 forward, is entering his 11th NBA season. He averaged 17.5 points and 6.7 rebounds in 52 games with the Celtics last season.

Copyright 2020 The Charlotte Observer