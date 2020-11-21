Beautiful Saturday but shower chances by midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is looking good if you have any outdoor plans! Highs will be close to where they were yesterday. We will be in the low 70s in most places. We will also enjoy sunny skies. Sunday will bring a little more cloud cover so highs will be a tad cooler. We will reach the mid 60s.
A cold front will move through as we move into Monday, but it shouldn’t bring much rain. There’s a 20% chance for a shower with highs in the low to mid 60s. It will be cooler on Tuesday though. We will stay in the 50s for highs.
Another cold front will approach on Wednesday. Most of the day should end up dry but there’s a chance for showers to move in toward the end of the day and last into the night. The rain should move out during the morning on Thanksgiving Day. Highs will be in the mid 60s both days.
By Friday, we will dry out again. Highs will still be in the mid 60s.
Make it a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.