Woman dies after crash involving FedEx truck in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman died in the hospital after a crash involving a FedEx truck in Kannapolis.
Officers from the Kannapolis Police Department responded to a car accident on Kannapolis Parkway at White Cedar Trail on Thursday at 1:45 p.m.
A man was driving a work vehicle for FedEx and headed south on Kannapolis Parkway.
Stacy Riggins was headed east on White Cedar Trail and attempted to cross the southbound lanes of Kannapolis Parkway when her vehicle was struck by the FedEx truck.
Riggins was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. The man was also treated at the hospital for his injuries.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
