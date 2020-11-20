WBTV’s Family Recipe: Maureen’s Famous French Toast Casserole

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All week long, we’ve invited different members of our WBTV Family into the kitchen to cook a favorite holiday dish. Today on QC@3, Maureen taught us how to make her famous french toast casserole. We also learned about a unique item she loves collecting. She even wore one on the show. You can learn about that in the video below.
Maureen’s Famous French Toast Casserole Recipe:
Ingredients:
- 1 loaf of challah bread sliced about a 3/4 to an inch (You can also use sourdough bread pulled into bite-size pieces)
- 3 cups half and half
- 3/4 cup light brown sugar (DIVIDED)
- 8 eggs
- 1/2 stick unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt (divided)
- 3/4 cup chopped walnuts
- 3 tablespoons Kyro Syrup
- maple syrup
Sides are necessary:
- sausage/bacon/ berries
Directions:
- Butter a 9x13 baking dish
- In mixing bowl whisk together eggs, half and half, 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar, vanilla, teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg until combined - set aside
- Arrange the sliced bread in the buttered baking dish, it’s ok if they overlap.
- Pour the egg mixture- over the bread pieces. Try to make sure the entire area gets soaked. Tops of the casserole, bread pieces, will not hold the custard mixture. So, with clean hands press down on the bread pieces- this helps them soak up the egg/custard mixture.
- Cover in a plastic wrap and let it sit overnight.
- Finish up your gift-wrapping or pre-cook sides of bacon and sausage.
Christmas morning:
- Remove casserole from fridge to get to room temperature
- Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees
Prepare topping:
- Warm 1/2 stick of butter so you can blend it with dry ingredients and Karo syrup
- In a bowl using a fork blend, flour, butter, nuts, remaining brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, Corn syrup, 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- Sprinkle the crumbled nut and butter mixture over casserole.
PLACE DISH IN MIDDLE RACK
- Bake 45-50 minutes or until top is crispy and custard appears set (let rest five minutes
- Serve with warm maple syrup, sprinkle with fresh berries, bacon, and sausage
They say you eat with your eyes first. Maureen did an amazing job plating her dish! She added a few blueberries and raspberries for a pop of color! The only other thing we have to say is, you have got to try this recipe! It was delicious!!
