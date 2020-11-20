Warmer, quiet weekend precedes unsettled Thanksgiving week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunny skies and warmer temperatures will define Friday afternoon’s forecast. Highs above average in the upper 60s before dipping into the upper 30s and lower 40s overnight.
A few more clouds will paint the sky Saturday, but sunshine will still be prominent as highs tap the lower 70s before falling to the 40s at night. Sunday will feature more clouds than sunshine as a cold front closes in on the Carolinas.
A few light showers are possible in the higher elevations late Sunday, but a slightly better chance for widely scattered showers is reserved for Monday morning just ahead of the front. This first frontal passage of the week will have a more noticeable impact the temperatures.
Highs will drop from the mid 60s Monday to the mid to upper 50s by Tuesday.
While Tuesday will be comparatively cooler, conditions will be quiet and calm before another second more prominent front cold triggers heavier downpours and the potential for isolated thunderstorms late Wednesday into early Thursday producing between a half inch to an inch of rainfall.
As a result of the increase in rain chances before and potentially during a vast portion of the Thanksgiving holiday, a First Alert has been issued for Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
We’ll continue to fine-tune the timing; rainfall amounts and impacts to travel as new model data comes in through the weekend and into early next week.
While the latter part of the Thanksgiving holiday week will feature wet weather, temperatures should remain above average in the 60s through the end of the week.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
