11 students in off-campus COVID-19 cluster at UNC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A total of 11 students are part of an off-campus COVID-19 cluster at UNC Charlotte.
The university confirmed the cluster involving 11 students living in private residences through its Niner Health Check, testing and contact tracing protocols.
Officials say the students are isolating off campus, receiving appropriate medical care.
The university is working with the Mecklenburg County Health Department to ensure all close contacts are notified to begin quarantine and receive necessary testing.
A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases (present in the same setting during the same time period -- ex: same shift, same classroom, same physical work area); that is consistent in likely timing of exposure; and has no other more likely source of exposure for identified cases (ex: household or close contact to a confirmed case in another setting).
The University will notify the UNC Charlotte community of known clusters involving employees and students.
