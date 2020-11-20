Rowan Meals on Wheels holds virtual annual meeting

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by Rose Meeks Jones, Meals on Wheels: Meals on Wheels Rowan held its 43rd Annual Meeting on November 18, 2020, via Zoom. Tom Robinson, Board President, presided over the meeting, and Ron Rasile, Chair of the Board Engagement Committee, presented the slate of Nominees for Directors.
Directors elected for the 2021-2023 term included Teresa Casmus, Elia Gegorek, Pastor Rickey Johnson, Anne Little, Rob Miller, Kevin Pruitt, Amy Ritchie, and Tom Robinson. Past-President Connie Basinger installed the newly elected Directors. Elected as officers for the 2021-2023 term were Tom Robinson, President; Kevin Pruitt, Secretary; Rob Miller, Treasurer; and Mark Doby, Secretary. Past-President, Connie Basinger, installed the Officers and Directors. Secretary Mark Doby announced that the Board of Directors approved the 2019 Annual Meeting minutes at the January 2020 Board Meeting. Treasurer Rob Miller offered a brief snapshot of 2020 finances, indicating that our expenses are within budget and our income is higher than initially budgeted due to the COVID-19 grants received.
President Tom Robinson reflected on the activities of the past year. He commented on the changes and additions to the Meals on Wheels programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Robinson offered thanks to the staff and volunteers who continue to deliver meals, make comfort calls, purchase and deliver groceries, and provide USDA Food Boxes to the Rowan Helping Ministries Clients. President Robinson offered his appreciation to the Rowan County United Way and other funders that provided additional funding from COVID-19 funds and grants to enable Meals on Wheels outreach in the community. He also highlighted the work of the Board to revise and update the Meals on Wheels Strategic Plan. Robinson expressed his gratitude to the band, Motel Soap, for holding a benefit concert and to the community for supporting our annual BBQ Chicken Sale. He noted that volunteers completed the BBQ Sale just two days before the Governor declared the shutdown of all public events in NC. Robinson said that Meals on Wheels should be encouraged by the participation and support from the community. He recalled the Treasurer’s report indicating we are ending the year in a favorable financial position and thanked Rob Miller for his work on quarterly projections and monthly updates. Robinson offered kudos to the staff and volunteers who showed courage and tenacity to continue serving our participants during a pandemic.
Kevin Pruitt, Vice-President of the Board of Directors, presented the Outstanding Volunteer Awards to South Rowan Volunteers, Andrew Stirewalt, and Georgia Adams; West Rowan Volunteer, Teri Johnston; East Rowan Volunteer, Ronnie Bailey; Salisbury/North Rowan Volunteers, Caleb Cinquemani & Sheri Fowler, and Beth Foreman. President Tom Robinson presented the President’s Awards to Jody Blythe and Kimberly Hardiman. Past-President, Connie Basinger presented the “Connie Basinger Award” to Amy Ritchie. Board Member Tracy Smith highlighted the Jean Anne Ferrier Ramsay Giving Circle. She also recognized the Giving Circle members, who made a Planned Gift to Meals on Wheels Rowan to date, including Anne and Frank Saunders, KC Ramsay, John Ramsay, George Ramsay, Norman Sloop, MD, Johanna & Bruce Lovvorn, and Cindy Fink. Smith thanked these donors and asked that anyone who has made or is considering a planned gift, contact Cindy Fink, Executive Director.
In 2018, the Board of Directors initiated the Connie Basinger Award named after then-President Connie Basinger, who served as a Director and President from 2006-2018. During the first year of the award, Connie Basinger was the recipient. The award is presented annually to an outstanding individual who gives their time and energy at the highest level of dedication. This year, Connie Basinger joined the Annual Meeting via zoom to present the award to Amy Ritchie.
Basinger said, “Ritchie has served on the Board of Directors since 2014 and has graciously shared her homes, her network, and her resources with Meals on Wheels. She led our efforts to secure food-service providers. Amy is committed to ensuring that our meals are nutritious, tasty, and attractive.” Basinger continued, “when the Board faced difficult financial decisions, Amy helped us to see the opportunities ahead. She continues to be a voice of encouragement and vision. She is passionate about Meals on Wheels and demonstrates her commitment to our participants by coordinating one of the St. John’s Lutheran Delivery Teams.” Robinson offered his congratulations to Amy and all the outstanding volunteers.
Before adjourning for the day, he thanked the guests, staff, and Board members who joined the virtual 2020 Annual Meeting.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.