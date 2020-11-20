Rowan Meals on Wheels holds virtual annual meeting

President Tom Robinson reflected on the activities of the past year. He commented on the changes and additions to the Meals on Wheels programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Robinson offered thanks to the staff and volunteers who continue to deliver meals, make comfort calls, purchase and deliver groceries, and provide USDA Food Boxes to the Rowan Helping Ministries Clients. President Robinson offered his appreciation to the Rowan County United Way and other funders that provided additional funding from COVID-19 funds and grants to enable Meals on Wheels outreach in the community. He also highlighted the work of the Board to revise and update the Meals on Wheels Strategic Plan. Robinson expressed his gratitude to the band, Motel Soap, for holding a benefit concert and to the community for supporting our annual BBQ Chicken Sale. He noted that volunteers completed the BBQ Sale just two days before the Governor declared the shutdown of all public events in NC. Robinson said that Meals on Wheels should be encouraged by the participation and support from the community. He recalled the Treasurer’s report indicating we are ending the year in a favorable financial position and thanked Rob Miller for his work on quarterly projections and monthly updates. Robinson offered kudos to the staff and volunteers who showed courage and tenacity to continue serving our participants during a pandemic.