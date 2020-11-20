Rowan County offers COVID-19 Small Business Grant program

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County will provide $350,000 in grants to small businesses to reimburse the cost of business interruption caused by required closures due to COVID-19. Grants range from $3,500 to $5,000. To be eligible, a business must:
- Be a for-profit business with a brick and mortar address located in Rowan County
- Have no more than 25 employees
- Have been in business on or before December 31, 2019
- Be a non-essential business OR a restaurant
Application Process
Applications will be accepted online and in person at 130 West Innes Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 on the second floor starting November 23, 2020 at 12 noon through December 4, 2020, at 5 p.m. Each application will be electronically or manually time stamped. If an applicant is selected, they will receive notification by email or phone and will have three business days to provide additional required documentation outlined on the program page. Checks will be issued no later than December 30, 2020.
Program Requirements
View full program requirements and apply online at www.rowancountync.gov/smallbusinessgrant. Download Rowan County Small Business Grant Program Flyer (PDF).
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.