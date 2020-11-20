Rowan County offers COVID-19 Small Business Grant program

Applications will be accepted online and in person at 130 West Innes Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 on the second floor starting November 23, 2020 at 12 noon through December 4, 2020, at 5 p.m. Each application will be electronically or manually time stamped. If an applicant is selected, they will receive notification by email or phone and will have three business days to provide additional required documentation outlined on the program page. Checks will be issued no later than December 30, 2020.