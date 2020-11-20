Pleasant weather for the weekend, yet a First Alert for next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunny skies and mild temperatures develop for Saturday, with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will be on the increase for Sunday, with a few rain showers possible Sunday night into early Monday morning. A First Alert has been issued for late Wednesday into early Thanksgiving Day, as a cold front will bring the chance for rain and storms.
Patchy fog will be possible Saturday morning, with chilly morning low temperatures ranging from the upper 30s in the mountains to lower 40s for the piedmont. Saturday afternoon will be another perfect outdoor day, with highs in the lower 60s for the mountains, and around 70 degrees for the piedmont.
Sunday will feature increasing clouds through the day, with a slight chance for a spotty rain shower in the mountains. Sunday afternoon temperatures will range from the mid-50s in the mountains to upper 60s for the piedmont.
A quick moving cold front will move across the region early Monday, bringing a few rain showers to the Carolinas. Clearing skies develop through the day, with mostly sunny skies and a breezy Monday afternoon, as high temperatures range from the upper 40s in the mountains to lower 60s in the piedmont.
Mostly sunny skies are expected for Tuesday, with cooler high temperatures in the upper 40s for the mountains, and upper 50s for the piedmont.
A First Alert has been issued for late Wednesday into early Thanksgiving Day, with scattered rain and a few strong storms possible, as a strong cold front moves through the region. Travelers may run into travel delays or impacts depending on how everything develops. High temperatures look to be in the low to mid 60s for next Wednesday, with upper 60s Thanksgiving Day.
Enjoy the pleasant weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
