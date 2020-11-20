Person seriously injured in shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured in a shooting in west Charlotte Friday afternoon.
The incident happened on Reid Avenue around 2 p.m.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service.
When they arrived, officers found a victim who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital by Medic with life-threatening-injuries.
Officers are actively investigating this incident and no other details were provided.
