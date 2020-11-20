Person seriously injured in shooting in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured in a shooting in southwest Charlotte Friday evening.
The incident happened on Old Pineville Road at 5:10 p.m. Officers responded and found a victim who had been shot.
Mecklenburg EMS says one person was treated for life threatening injuries and taken to the hospital.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any possible suspects or arrests.
This is a developing story and no other information was provided.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.