New multi-million dollar Charlotte facility combines science with compassion

“I’m going to battle for the rest of my life,” she said. “I’ve been lucky to have long periods of remission between. I preach a lot about what I did for my treatments and the number one thing I hear through Sherry Strong, and the social media pages, and talking with patients… is ‘Those things you’re doing are all amazing but they’re things I can’t afford or my insurance doesn’t cover them.’ And that’s the biggest hurdle, I think. Integrative medicine is wonderful and we have all these therapies, but they’re not available to everyone.”