New multi-million dollar Charlotte facility combines science with compassion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new multi-million dollar facility in Charlotte, combines science with compassion with two local celebrity names are behind it.
It’s located on the 5th floor of Novant Health, and WBTV got an exclusive tour.
Sherry Pollex invited us inside the Novant Health SherryStrong Integrative Medicine Oncology Clinic.
It has been her dream for years, she says, and she - along with her longtime boyfriend, NASCAR driver Martin Truex Junior - contributed $1.2-million to make it a reality.
The facility offers things like yoga, acupuncture, oncology massage, and dietary consulting available at a lower cost for everyone in the community. Sherry lives with recurring ovarian cancer. She was first diagnosed in 2014.
“I’m going to battle for the rest of my life,” she said. “I’ve been lucky to have long periods of remission between. I preach a lot about what I did for my treatments and the number one thing I hear through Sherry Strong, and the social media pages, and talking with patients… is ‘Those things you’re doing are all amazing but they’re things I can’t afford or my insurance doesn’t cover them.’ And that’s the biggest hurdle, I think. Integrative medicine is wonderful and we have all these therapies, but they’re not available to everyone.”
“It’s even better than I imagined,” she told Anchor Molly Grantham. “There are eight acupuncture rooms, massage tables, a video center to patch in patients in other cities, and a large group room that can also act as a yoga spot.”
The clinic is inside new construction at the corner of 4th and Queens in Charlotte, in a new Novant Health building just finished with its construction.
Sherry cut the ribbon to the fifth floor – where her clinic is housed – on November 9th. Ten days later, it has already had 97 patients.
“Whether I survive another year or another ten years,” Sherry said. “What a legacy I’ve left behind in my own community. This is the most humbling experience of my life.”
