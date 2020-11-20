Meet the newest one of our #MollysKids: Emily Fleenor in Hickory, and her big, loving family

This little girl was born as an addict, and very early at only 24-weeks. Kerry and her husband Paul adopted her when they met her at 3-months old in the NICU. Kerry says she’s not sure how much the addiction – no fault of Emi’s – plays into Emi’s medical history, she only knows as a newborn she failed her hearing test, couldn’t see very well, was on a ventilator, and had two holes in her heart.