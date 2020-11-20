4 jump and run after chase ends with car going up in flames on I-77 in S.C.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Four people jumped and ran from a scene after a chase ended with a car going up in flames on a major interstate in South Carolina.
The incident happened on I-77 North near mile marker 84 and the Harris Road bridge.
York County Sherriff’s deputies say the crash on I-77 was after a chase by South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers.
Four people jumped and ran from the troopers, officials say. One was wearing a black hoodie and black shorts. Another was wearing green shorts.
Around 5:30 p.m., deputies said two of the four people had been apprehended.
Fort Mill Police said there would be a high police presence at the Jones Branch neighborhood as officers are assisting with a perimeter trying to locate the suspects that ran from from the traffic stop.
Anyone with information is told to call 911 right away.
Drivers are advised to watch for deputies, troopers and fire officials on scene and expect delays.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.