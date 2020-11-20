Iredell Co. woman accused of sex offenses with juvenile

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested in Iredell County on charges related to alleged sex offenses involving a juvenile.
The investigation began on Sunday, November 8, when a report was filed with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office in about a juvenile having been sexually assaulted. The victim was then interviewed at the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center.
Officials say that based on evidence, 27-year-old Katherine Rose Stewart was arrested on Friday, November 13 and charged with felony statutory rape of a child and felony indecent liberties with a child.
She was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where she was given a $75,000 secured bond.
No other information was released.
