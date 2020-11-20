‘Funny’; ’Always smiling’; School remembers life of Livingstone College student who died from COVID-19 complications

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 23-year-old student at Livingstone College died due to complications from the coronavirus, the school announced.
Livingstone College President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins Sr. says officials learned that 23-year-old Jamesha Waddell, a senior, died Thursday morning. Officials say Jamesha left campus on Sept. 19, 2020, and was self-isolating at home due to the COVID-19 virus.
While isolating at home, officials say Jamesha’s condition worsened, and she required hospitalization and intensive care. On Thursday morning, she died due to complications related to the COVID-19 virus.
On Friday, students and staff members at Livingstone College, gathered to remember Jamesha’s life.
“Funny” and “always smiling” were some of the words used by students when talking about Jamesha. Her death leaves a big void on the campus.
“We will really miss her and miss her presence and at graduation,” a student said.
Jamesha is remembered for her outgoing spirit.
“I’m somewhat devastated by hearing the news. I consider all these students as my children,” Livingstone College President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins Sr. said.
“Jamesha was a bright spirit. To know her, was to love her,” Chief Operating Officer Dr. Anthony Davis said.
A balloon release was held Friday morning, remembering her life and sharing memories.
“She had a nickname on campus as “messy” as a joke, you know how we do at HBCU’s. She always had the tea. She would always be gossiping about something,” Senior Class President Autumnreign Bush said.
Memories were also shared of moments in the classroom.
“She would always ask me, ‘Ms. Patterson, did you get that? I was like girl, yes, I got that honey I will send it to you,” SGA President Carlee Patterson said.
Her death serves as a reminder to these students the severity of COVID-19 and the precautions to take.
“It’s very sad, it brings a void on this campus, she touched multiple people on this campus,” a student said.
There is a virtual memorial being planned in the coming days by the Student Government and on Monday, students will meet on campus for a candlelight vigil.
Grief counselors are also available to students on campus. Students in need of grief counseling may contact Rhonda Flowers-Corpening, our mental health counselor, at (704) 216-6990.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.