Death investigation underway involving 1-year-old in Salisbury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Department is conducting a death investigation involving a 1-year-old child.
According to police, officers and Rowan Emergency Services responded to a 911 call around 8:23 p.m. Sunday.
The call came from a home on Stokes Ferry Road in Salisbury. A 13-month-old was found unresponsive. The child was taken to Atrium Health Rowan and then to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, but passed away.
Investigators say the cause of death pending awaiting results of an autopsy.
