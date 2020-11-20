Deadly crash closes part of I-85 southbound in Rowan County

Person killed in crash in Rowan County
By WBTV Web Staff | November 20, 2020 at 7:10 AM EST - Updated November 20 at 6:21 PM

ROWAN COUNY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash in Rowan County Friday morning, officials say.

The wreck happened just before 6 a.m. on I-85 southbound near Spencer, closing the interstate down at Exit 84.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Benjamin Lee Motley of Linwood was driving a utility pickup southbound on I-85 on the Yadkin River bridge when he struck the rear of a tractor-trailer.

Motley was pronounced dead at the scene by Rowan Emergency Medical Services. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Highway Patrol. Alcohol was not a factor, troopers say.

Motorists used Exit 84 to US-29 south to re-access I-85 southbound. The road was reopened by 10:30 am.

