1 dead, 5 injured after car catches fire in three-vehicle crash in Catawba Co.

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and five other people were injured after a car caught fire in three-vehicle crash in Catawba County.
The crash happened on East NC Highway 10 on Nov. 19 around 5:54 a.m.
Newton Police responded to a crash with injuries and when they arrived, officers discovered a multi-vehicle crash in an area east of Pocono Place.
Officials say five people were trapped in two different vehicles with one being on fire. Emergency crews worked to extinguish the flames and free all victims from the vehicles.
The driver of a Hyundai Sonata was pronounced dead at the scene by Catawba County EMS.
Four people in a Chevrolet Tahoe were extricated by Newton Fire Department and taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center.
The driver was being treated at Catawba Valley Medical center for serious injuries. A passenger in the Chevrolet Tahoe was being treated for serious injuries and later taken to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, NC.
The driver of a third involved vehicle, a Toyota pickup truck, was treated for minor injuries.
East NC Highway 10 was closed for about four-and-a-half hours while officers investigated the crash.
Officials say names are not being released at this point pending next of kin notification.
Newton Police was assisted by Newton Fire Department, Catawba County EMS, and the NCDOT. This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Newton Police Department.
