Crime Stoppers: Police trying to identify north Charlotte robbery suspect who tried to wipe away fingerprints

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public can help them identify a man who robbed a convenience store in north Charlotte last week.
The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Friday, November 13 at the Southland Supermarket on W. 30th Street in north Charlotte.
“The suspect walks inside the store, pulls out a weapon, points it directly at the victim, throws a bag at the victim and tells him to fill up that bag with money,” said Detective Adrian Johnson with CMPD Crime Stoppers.
Surveillance footage from the store shows the startled store clerk immediately begin filling the suspect’s bag with cash. As the employee is filling the bag, the suspect starts grabbing the money from him and then tries to use napkins to wipe away his own fingerprints on the cash register. Johnson said it is rare to see a suspect try to cover their tracks in such a way.
“Usually, suspects try to get in and out as soon as they can, but this suspect was doing several things to try to cover up his tracks,” said Johnson. “We’re not sure if he’s done it before or if he was just nervous, if it was his first time.”
The robbery did not last long. After wiping the register and grabbing a handful of napkins, the suspect leaves the store. Johnson said it is not uncommon to see an uptick in crime around the holidays.
“I don’t think it’s uncommon at all. People are scrambling for money, trying to find ways to feed their family and support a family as many ways as possible. This is one way. It’s not the right way, but this is one way,” explained the detective.
Police acknowledged that the suspect was bundled up and wearing a mask during the robbery, but they think someone might recognize him.
“I’m very hopeful. Hopefully, he lives around here somewhere. We hate to see things like this happen so we want to take this guy into custody as soon as possible,” said Johnson.
Police think the man was about six feet tall and could weigh around 175 pounds.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
