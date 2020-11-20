Multiple boats catch fire at Cornelius marina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple boats caught fire in Cornelius early Friday morning and firefighters are investigating what sparked the flames.
The fire started around 3 a.m. on a boat at the Kings Point Marina off Kings Point Drive. Firefighters say they arrived to find multiple boats on fire. Crews were able to cut nearby boats and get water on the boats quickly.
“This led to the fire being contained and not a devastating the marina,” firefighters say. “It could have been much worse.”
Smoke was coming from at least one boat, which sustained damage. Firefighters are working to determine whether other boats were involved.
We’re working to learn more information.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.