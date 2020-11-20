Celebration of life to be held for late former Charlotte Knights slugger Richie Grayum

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On March 21, 2015, the Charlotte Knights honored one of their former sluggers, Richie Grayum, with an event called #Rally4Richie.
More than 300 people came to the stadium to support Richie, as he was in a tough battle with colon cancer.
I was there that day, touched by how many people absolutely adored this man.
Some of you have reached out to say that Richie recently passed away.
On Friday night, Tommy Viola, who works with the Knights, took a look back at that special day with something he wrote. Richie, he says, meant a lot to all of them. You can read that, here >> http://bit.ly/Richie2015.
Tommy says there will be a celebration of life for Richie tomorrow.
