Businesses, organizations finding safe ways to offer family activities during pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Despite the restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, Charlotte businesses and organizations are finding ways to offer safe, family-friendly activities for the public.
With the holiday season officially underway, there are several options for people who are looking for something fun they can do with loved ones.
Music Everywhere CLT is currently offering a new live concert series, Communities In Concert, for people who want to watch live music in a safe environment. The concerts have distancing requirements, mask rules, and capacity restrictions, but they do allow for performers to showcase music to a live audience.
Victoria Yards in uptown hosted a concert Friday night. Carlin Kennedy, South End programs coordinator with Charlotte Center City Partners, spoke to WBTV about the rules that were put in place.
“It’s mask always all the time of course. We have people taking temperatures as soon as you walk in and then we have a fairly lengthy COVID-19 release form that we make people do before they come in too,” explained Kennedy.
The chairs in the outdoor venue were spaced apart for social distancing purposes and no more than 60 people were allowed at the concert.
Concertgoers said they appreciated the COVID-conscious precautions that were taken.
“I’m so glad that we’re able to do this and able to get out in a safe way,” said concert attendee Margot Harper.
The Communities In Concert events will be happening over the next two weekends. More information about the concert series can be found on musiceverywhereclt.com.
Fans of ice skating can still visit the U.S. National Whitewater Center. The center is still allowing people to enjoy the skating environment, but limited capacity is allowed and participants must have an assigned time slot.
Santa visits are still possible at some businesses in the Charlotte area. Children are allowed to see Santa through a plexiglass barrier at the Bass Pro Shops in Concord. Temperature checks are conducted prior to the visit and children are not allowed to sit on Santa’s lap.
Charlotte Motor Speedway is still hosting Speedway Christmas for the next several weeks.
“This is the ultimate way to enjoy the holidays in a pandemic-safe way. You’re gonna be in your car, be able to enjoy the 4 million lights that are out here over the 4-mile course,” said Greg Walter, general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Walter explained that while people will still be able to enjoy the lights show from the safety of their own vehicles, the Santa Village that has been previously held in the infield of the track is not happening this year due to the pandemic.
The general manager encourages people to visit the speedway.
“This is a chance to bring the family out. It’s COVID-safe. It’s gonna be a great time,” said Walter.
Speedway Christmas begins Saturday, November 21 and runs until Sunday, January 17.
