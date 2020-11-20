Blessing Box installed at Kannapolis Fire Station 1

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The non-profit, 1CAN, has installed a Blessing Box at Fire Station 1, located at 300 Firehouse Drive. The Blessing Box is stocked with food and personal hygiene items. Needy persons may stop by at any time and take what they need. Anyone in the community is also welcomed to stock the box at any time. The mission of 1CAN is to reduce the number of families dealing with food insecurities in our community.