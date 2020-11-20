Big weekend warm-up in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a sprawling high-pressure system parked right over the WBTV viewing area, we’re starting off with chilly readings in the 30s, more sunshine today will boost afternoon readings into the mid to upper 60s, above average for late November.
Under clear skies, tonight will still be chilly with most locations bottoming out in the 30s.
A bigger rebound kicks over the weekend while the rain chance remains very low. Afternoon temperatures will continue the warming trend, heading to near 70°both days of the weekend.
More clouds will gather Sunday in advance of a weak front that will cross the region with an isolated shower or two early Monday with highs holding in mild 60s.
Behind Monday’s front, Tuesday and Wednesday will be cooler with afternoon readings backing down to near 60° both days. Tuesday will be dry with plenty of sunshine to go around.
A First Alert has been issued for late Wednesday into early Thanksgiving Day, with shower and perhaps a couple of thunderstorms, as a strong cold front moves across the region. Travelers may run into travel delays or impacts depending on how everything develops, which is still a matter of debate, as there are substantial differences in the long-range models.
At this early point, I’m leaning on most of the rain falling on Wednesday with a quick clear-out for the holiday. High temperatures look to be in the mild 60s for both Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
