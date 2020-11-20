2 arrested, 1 on the loose after police chase leads to lockouts at multiple schools in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Two people were arrested and one person is still on the loose after a police chase in Fort Mill led to lockouts at multiple schools.
The Fort Mill Police Department says at 11:06 a.m. Friday, a FMPD officer was attempting a routine traffic stop for a speeding offense on Banks Street, when the vehicle fled and a chase ensued.
While attempting to evade officers, the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle on to its side, at which time one suspect was apprehended and two others fled the scene on foot in the area of 2300 Banks Street (Nation Ford Chemical Company).
A search of the vehicle led in the recovery of guns, magazines and ammunition and a quantity of drugs.
Additional officers responded to the area at that time, and the York County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit and SLED Aviation Unit were called to conduct a search for the suspects.
After several hours, a second suspect was located and taken into custody without further incident, in the area of the Waterside on the Catawba neighborhood.
The search then resumed, but the third suspect was not located, and has yet to be identified.
The incident impacted Dobys Bridge Elementary, Catawba Ridge High School, Banks Trail Middle School and Riverview Elementary School as the schools were in a lockout.
Lockout protocols mean no one can go outside of the school, but everything inside goes on as normal. Four buses couldn’t get to the neighborhoods because police were searching those areas. Middle and high schools dismissed as normal.
Brenden Demarkus Johnson, 23, has been charged with Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute, Possession of Ecstasy With Intent to Distribute, Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, Possession of a Firearm By a Convicted Felon, Reckless Driving, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Siren and No SC Driver’s License.
Davon Sharif Thompson, 27, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, was charged with Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute, Possession of Ecstasy With Intent to Distribute, Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun and Possession of a Firearm By a Convicted Felon.
Bond was set for Johnson at $90,000 and Thompson at $70,000. Both subjects will be taken into the custody of the York County Detention Center.
