Alexander County road damage estimate from flooding grows, still no total tally

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is still assessing road damage in Alexander County after flooding shut down more than a dozen roads.
Many still remain closed with significant damage.
Gary Herman, spokesperson for the county, says dollar estimates so far are in the 10 to 13 million-dollar range but the tally is not done yet.
He says DOT officials and the county have been working together and said plans are being drawn up to start repair work soon but people need to have patience.
“There’s really no quick fix here,” he said on Friday.
Part of the delay comes from officials trying to decide whether repairs or replacement should happen.
The Cheatham Ford Bridge had a large section collapse last week. Supports for other sections of the bridge appear damaged.
Engineers will make a determination of what would be the safest and most cost effective way to get the road reopened.
Officials hope to know more about what will be done, and when, in the next few weeks.
