Pleasant weather heading into the weekend, yet a First Alert for next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clear skies will continue for the end of the work week and as we head into the weekend, with milder temperatures. A First Alert has been issued for late Wednesday into early Thanksgiving Day, as a cold front will bring the chance for rain and storms.
You will need your jacket again tonight into Friday morning, as overnight low temperatures cool into the upper 20s to lower 30s, under clear skies. Friday will feature sunny skies and mild afternoon high temperatures warming into the 60s.
Our weekend weather is looking pleasant with partly cloudy skies, and high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. A stray shower will be possible for the NC mountains by late Sunday, yet overall our weather should be dry.
A quick moving cold front will move across the region on Monday, bringing a few rain showers to the Carolinas, with Monday afternoon high temperatures ranging from the lower 50s in the mountains to upper 60s in the piedmont.
Mostly sunny to party cloudy skies look to develop for Tuesday, with cooler high temperatures in the upper 40s for the mountains, and upper 50s for the piedmont.
A First Alert has been issued for late Wednesday into early Thanksgiving Day, with scattered rain and a few strong storms possible, as a strong cold front moves through the region. Travelers may run into travel delays or impacts depending on how everything develops. High temperatures look to be in the low to mid 60s for next Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.
Enjoy the sunshine and the pleasant weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
