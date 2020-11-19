Charlotte residents, travelers sound off on Thanksgiving travel as CDC releases updated COVID guidelines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released updated guidelines for the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday. The organization is advising people not to travel to limit the potential spread of the coronavirus.
An excerpt from CDC.gov reads:
Travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year.
Two people who won’t be taking a Thanksgiving trip this year are Charlotte comedian NuffCed and his wife, Bee Bee Brown. They spoke to WBTV in an interview Thursday night.
“I have lupus. I’m a high risk so I have to do what’s best for me, for my husband and for our family that’s here,” said Brown.
Her husband said they had been waiting to make a decision about their planned Thanksgiving trip to California, but the latest coronavirus data was made their decision clear. They canceled the trip.
“With the rates, everything going up. You look at the news and everything’s red and you ain’t gotta be a rocket scientist to figure that out. It’s just safer to stay home,” said NuffCed.
The couple said they will still make the most of the holiday in Charlotte, but they’re disappointed they won’t be able to see their extended family.
“Yeah my kids, they’re missing us like I’m missing them and all we can do is send air hugs and cyber hugs and pictures and all of that good stuff,” said the comedian.
Despite warnings from federal officials, plenty of people are still making trips to see loved ones this holiday season. Charlotte-Douglas International Airport had plenty of travelers passing through its concourses Thursday night.
Deborah Barger said she flew across the country with her mother to see her daughter and granddaughter in North Carolina, but not without trepidation.
“The baby will be a year old next month so that’s a concern as well. My mom’s over 60. All of these are concerns but we all weighed and we’re going anyway so we’ll see,” said Barger.
Some travelers told WBTV they were well-aware of the pandemic, but they weren’t going to let it stop them from living their lives.
“I just feel we can’t completely stop life so we just have to find a new way around it and just be safer,” said traveler Yoshika McCain.
Another traveler, John Kubacki, told WBTV he respects the pandemic, but doesn’t fear it.
“If you take your precautions and do what’s right, continue your life on and live each day,” said Kubacki.
Brown acknowledged that some people feel differently about the situation.
“If they feel like that’s right for them, then they should go and do that, but for me and mine, I don’t think so,” said the Charlotte resident.
The CDC advises that people who do travel take safety precautions. It recommends that travelers check restrictions before they begin their trips. It also suggests that travelers get a flu shot too.
