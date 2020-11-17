WBTV’s Family Recipes: Johnathan Stacey whips up a favorite holiday dish

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - J-Stace the Cooking Ace is our 2nd WBTV celebrity chef joining us in the kitchen for our newest segment, WBTV’s Family Recipes. Today, Jonathan made a sweet potato casserole. Scroll through this article as Johnathan steps up through the recipe. We’ll also add everything you need to make this delicious dish at home.
Sweet Potato Casserole:
Ingredients
- 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes
- 1 cup of sugar
- 1/3 cup melted, plus 3 tablespoons melted for topping butter
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 cup chopped (or walnuts) pecans
- 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon oil or oil spray
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325 °F.
- Mix sweet potatoes, sugar, spices, 1/3 cup butter, eggs and vanilla.
- Beat with an electric mixer until smooth.
- Add cream, mix well.
- Pour into a greased casserole dish (1 1/2 quarts).
- For topping: Mix together 3 tablespoons butter, brown sugar, flour and nuts with fork; sprinkle over top of casserole.
- Add topping.
- Bake for 25 to 30 minutes.
Keep scrolling to see the final product!
Wow! This looks delicious! Tune in tomorrow for another episode of WBTV’s Family Recipes. Chef Chandler will join us in the kitchen. Can’t wait to see what she’ll make for us!
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.