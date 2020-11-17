Two charged just minutes after alleged beating and robbery

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people, accused of beating and robbing a man in Gold Hill, didn’t get very far after committing the crime.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, Alesia Danielle Franklin, 31, and Alexander Christopher Kinder, 30, both of Salisbury, visited the home of an acquaintance in Gold Hill on Tuesday morning just before 6:00 am. While there, they allegedly beat and robbed the man.
When the two left, the victim ran outside and yelled for help. A neighbor called 911 and gave telecommunicators a description of the car driven by Franklin and Kinder.
A short time later that car was spotted in a church parking lot just off Highway 52 near Granite Quarry and Salisbury. The two were arrested and charged with felony common law robbery. Both are being held under a bond of $20,000.
Investigators say more charges are likely.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.