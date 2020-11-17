Thanksgiving Dinner At Red Salt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’re not up for cooking, let the experts do it for you! That includes the Charlotte Restaurant, Red Salt by David Burke which has both dine-in and to-go meals for Turkey Day. We recently got to meet up with award-winning Chef David Burke for a closer look at their Thanksgiving Offerings.
They have a full list of their menu already posted online along with prices for both the dine-in and carry-out options. You can find that, here!
