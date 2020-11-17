Surgeons brace for cutbacks that could impact access to care

"Last year, the Trump Administration finalized historic changes to increase payment rates for common office/outpatient evaluation and management (E/M) visits beginning in 2021. The higher payment for E/M visits takes into account the changes in the practice of medicine, recognizing that additional resources are required of clinicians to spend time to take care of the Medicare patients. . We note that the increase in payment for the office/outpatient E/M codes, as with any changes in payment for specific services, were implemented in accordance with statutorily mandated budget neutrality requirements for the Physician Fee Schedule (PFS). The increase in payment for E/M visits helps to ensure that CMS is appropriately recognizing and valuing the kind of care where clinicians need to spend more face-to-face time with patients. In addition to the changes in payment, CMS is adopting simplified coding and billing requirements for these E/M visits that also go into effect January 1, 2021. These paperwork requirements have not been updated in over 20 years and with these changes going into effect this January, clinicians across all specialties that have patient visits will save 2.3 million hours per year in burden reduction.