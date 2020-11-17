Selwyn Avenue Pub cited for violating state’s COVID-19 restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV learned that a popular Myers Park pub was issued a citation before it decided to temporarily close its doors due to the rising COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County and North Carolina.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Selwyn’s Pub was cited for violating the governor’s coronavirus-related orders.
Over the weekend, Selwyn’s Pub announced on social media that itA popular Myers Park pub is temporarily closing its doors in response to climbing COVID-19 cases.
Selwyn Avenue Pub announced Sunday through their social media that the decision does not have to do with staff exhibiting symptoms of the virus, nor have there been positive cases found among them.
The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department said it reached out to the bar after hearing concerns from the public.
North Carolina saw its hospitalizations reach a record-high of 1,501 on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, 317,495 people tested positive for coronavirus in North Carolina since March.
November alone has seen three record-breaking days.
The closure extends to takeout services.
According to the statement, Selwyn’s Pub said it will spend an unspecified amount of time they’ll be closed cleaning and sanitizing, along with training.
“We are committed to health, safety and satisfaction of our patrons, our team members and our community,” they wrote. “Hope to see you soon!”
According to Deputy Public Health Director Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County ambassadors were asked to contact Selwyn’s Pub and conduct four onsite visits between Nov. 1 and Nov. 14.
The health department said Selwyn Avenue Pub owners spoke with the county’s COVID ambassador supervisor on Nov. 14 regarding the “lack of social distancing, volume of people and general concern for public safety.”
CMPD was then contacted by the supervisor to complete a follow-up visit due to the “lack of compliance noted by the COVID Ambassadors.”
