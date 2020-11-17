Second surge of cold air moves in Tuesday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Breezes will gradually relax over the next few hours as cold front moves over and out of the WBTV viewing area.
While the front doesn’t bring any rain or disruptive weather, it will usher in an even colder airmass. Temperatures will fall from the mid 60 this afternoon to the low 30s by Wednesday morning.
High temperatures will remain several degrees below average Wednesday - only reaching the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies by Wednesday afternoon.
The winter-like plunge will be felt best Thursday morning when temperatures start out in the upper 20s before returning to the upper 50s under wall-to-wall sunshine.
We’ll embark on a temperature recovery Friday and into the weekend as highs move up from the 60s to the lower 70s.
Our next best chance for rain appears to be Monday, so enjoy the sunshine and bundle up in the meantime.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.