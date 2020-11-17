Schools closing due to COVID-19 exposure, trend across Charlotte area, across state lines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A trend is growing across the Carolinas and closer to the Charlotte area.
More schools continue to report potential COVID-19 positive case exposure and are deciding to temporarily go remote.
Recently, Union County Public schools confirmed four staff members at a school bus transportation center tested positive for the coronavirus.
Monday, the district announced Wesley Chapel Elementary is going remote until November 30th after three students tested positive for COVID-19. Union County Public schools said students and staff might have been exposed to the virus.
That trend stretches across state lines.
“They do understand the severity of it but their hearts are broken," said Marybeth Wright, a Lancaster county parent.
Wright said her child is one of the many going remote in their county.
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parent WBTV spoke with says she is worried for students and staff.
“I just don’t think people are thinking of the teachers as having families," said CMS parent Angela Shealy.
This week CMS reported a rise in its positive cases across the district—in both students and staff.
At least 38 schools have a confirmed student or staff member who’s tested COVID-19 positive.
“It really bothers me to think, you know, they could get sick or worse,” said Wright.
