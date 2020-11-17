15 miles apart! Do you know how close that is?

(WBTV) - Last night, Hurricane Iota made landfall as a category 4 hurricane. It continues to move across Central America as it weakens.
It is now back to tropical storm status with sustained winds of 60mph. It is moving west at 12mph.
One of the wort parts of this storm is that about two weeks ago, Hurricane Eta, another category 4 storm made landfall within about 15 miles of where Iota went. That is awfully close.
Since you might not know much about Nicaraguan geography, let me give you an idea of just how close that is. Gastonia is a little more than 15 miles from Uptown Charlotte.
Weddington is about 15 miles south of Uptown Charlotte - as the crow flies. Can you imagine going through two major hurricanes that are that close?
The same people who lost homes two weeks ago, may have had nowhere to go.
Unfortunately, many people didn’t even have power restored so they may not have even known Iota was coming... until it was too late.
Our prayers are with the people of Nicaragua and Honduras.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
